High terror threat level extended until November 22 in some areas of Crimea

7 Nov. 15:30

A high terrorism threat level, imposed earlier in municipalities located close to the Crimean Bridge and Crimea’s border areas, will stay in place until November 22, Sergey Aksyonov, head of the peninsula, wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"In order to ensure safety and protection against terrorism aimed at the Republic of Crimea and its citizens, a high (yellow) level of terrorist threat will be in effect in some municipalities and at the republic’s facilities from 8:00 p.m. [Moscow time] November 7, 2022 until 8:00 p.m. November 22, 2022," the Crimean leader blogged.

In particular, it will cover the urban districts of Armyansk, Dzhankoy, Kerch, Krasnoperekopsk as well as on the [territory] of the Dzhankoy, Krasnoperekopsk and Lenin regions," he specified.

The yellow terror threat level will stay in effect during this period at the facilities of the Ministries of Transport and Housing and Communal Services, as well as the regional departments of health, fuel and energy, industrial policy, as well as the State Committee for Water Management and Land Reclamation.

Crimean officials first introduced the yellow terrorist threat level on April 11, repeatedly extending it later on.