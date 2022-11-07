Russia’s MAKS-2023 air show to take place in July next year

7 Nov. 15:45

The 16th MAKS aerospace show will take place in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow in July 2023, the air show’s organizers said on their website on Monday.

"The airshow, the official organizer of international aerospace shows, announces that it has opened registration for participants in the MAKS-2023 that will take place on July 18-23," the statement reads.

Both Russian and foreign companies will take part in the MAKS 2023 airshow, the organizers said.

"The Airshow joint stock company is holding negotiations with the exhibition’s traditional participants, and also with potential exhibitors and partners, including from abroad. The event’s concept has been formulated and the main focuses of the exhibition and business program have been defined," the statement reads.