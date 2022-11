7 Nov. 17:00

On Monday, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili.

The UNWTO Secretary-General praised the results of the ongoing reforms to develop modern tourism infrastructure in Uzbekistan, noted the formation of favorable conditions for the implementation of business initiatives, thanks to which a qualitative growth of external and internal tourism is becoming possible.