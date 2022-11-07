Ilham Aliyev visits newly commissioned military unit in Fizuli region

7 Nov. 17:55

The President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev acquainted with the conditions in the newly commissioned military unit in the Fizuli region, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reports.

The head of state laid flowers at the memorial complex erected in memory of martyrs in the military camp and planted a tree . Then he visited the headquarters building, took pictures with the servicemen and congratulated them on November 8 - the Day of Victory in the Patriotic War of Azerbaijan.

The head of the Ministry of Defense said that on the territory of the overhauled military camp there are headquarters, canteen, first-aid post, soldiers' dormitories, laundry facility, car park, warehouses for various purposes and other infrastructure facilities. А communications center and other office premises were built for the combat training and service at a high level, operational control of units during hostilities and interaction with other types of troops.