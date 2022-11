7 Nov. 18:20

The city of Anau (Turkmenistan) was selected the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2024, the Anadolu Agency reports.

The corresponding decision was made unanimously following the 39th meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the participating countries of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) in Bursa.

The Azerbaijani city of Shusha was chosen as the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023.