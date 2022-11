7 Nov. 20:35

The builders have begun transporting the first span of the road part of the Crimean bridge to the installation site, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin wrote today in his Telegram channel.

"The first finished span of the Crimean Bridge is sent to the installation site. The structure is being transported on a multi-wheeled self-propelled module," Khusnullin wrote, adding that waterproofing was done and anti-corrosion protection applied to the finished span.