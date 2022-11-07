Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijan with Victory Day

7 Nov. 20:50

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has published congratulations on Victory Day in the Patriotic War on his social media accounts.

On November 8, 2020, Ilham Aliyev officially announced the liberation of the city of Shusha from the occupying forces of Armenia. The day after the uncontrolled flight of the invaders began, in the night on November 9-10, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed the capitulation. The battle for Shusha determined the outcome of the war, thus, on November 8, Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of Victory in the Patriotic War.