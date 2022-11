7 Nov. 21:15

The Ministry of Agriculture of Ingushetia plans to increase the area of sown land by 1,000 hectares next year, the ministry's press service informs.

"At the moment, the preliminary sown area is 70,000.4 hectares," TASS cites the message of the ministry.

The ministry clarified that autumn sowing is underway in the republic, at the moment 70% of the area is sown with winter crops. The winter sowing will be completed on November 15.