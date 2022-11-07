Negotiations to restore nuclear deal are going in the wrong direction, Borrell says

7 Nov. 21:55

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell sees no convergence of positions between the participants in the talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program.

This is stated in the review, which he published on his blog following the last week's meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers in Münster (Germany).

"As for the JCPOA, everything is developing in the wrong direction. The positions of the parties are not converging so far. Iran must interact constructively with the International Atomic Energy Agency," the head of European diplomacy underlined.