7 Nov. 22:00

From November 16, the North Caucasus Federal District will receive additional flights from Grozny to Dubai (United Arab Emirates), the website of the Russian airline Utair reports.

It will now be possible to travel from Grozny to Dubai twice a week - on Wednesdays and Sundays, tickets are already available on the carrier's website. The cost starts from 14,500 rubles, AiF-Stavropol reports.