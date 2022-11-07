Doctors to patrol Dagestani roads

7 Nov. 23:00

In Dagestan, along the federal highways "Caucasus" and "Astrakhan-Makhachkala", medical service will be introduced, the press service of the head of the republic reports.

"The round-the-clock duty of highway medical teams is organized to speed up the provision of medical assistance to victims of road accidents, the number of which has recently increased significantly. The situation was discussed at a meeting of the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, on the development of the material and technical base of medical organizations," the report reads.