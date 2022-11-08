Passenger plane flying from Istanbul makes emergency landing in Sochi

8 Nov. 9:15

A passenger Sukhoi Superjet 100 flying from Istanbul to Yekaterinburg has made an emergency landing in Sochi after cabin decompression, a source in the emergencies services said on Monday.

"A passenger Sukhoi Superjet 100 en route from Istanbul to Yekaterinburg has landed in Sochi after its pressure loss detector actuation. The plane landed routinely," the source said, adding that the plane began to lose altitude after ascending to a height of slightly more than 10,000 meters.

"The emergency situation occurred when the plane was flying over the Black Sea, approximately 18 minutes after the takeoff," TASS cited the source as saying.

There were 96 passengers and four crew members onboard.