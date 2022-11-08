Turkey to propose extension of grain deal

8 Nov. 9:30

Turkey plans to come out with an initiative to extend the grain deal, which expires on November 19, for one more year, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

"Ukraine has given guarantees to Russia [not to use the Black Sea security corridor for military purposes] via Turkey. We will suggest the agreement be extended for one more year," he said.

On November 2, Russia decided to resume its participation in the Ukraine grain deal after it received UN-and Turkey-brokered written guarantees from Ukraine that it would not use the security corridor in the Black Sea for military purposes. However, Moscow said it reserves the right to withdraw from the agreement if Kiev violates its guarantees.