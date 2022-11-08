UK to announce U.S. gas deal after climate change summit

8 Nov. 10:00

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is poised to announce a major natural gas deal with the United States after the COP27 climate change summit, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday.

Britain hopes the United States will promise about 10 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over the coming year, the report said, adding that discussions about the deal are in their final stages and an announcement could come in a week or two.

But it also said that wrangling over the exact amount continues and it was possible that a specific figure would not be given when the deal is publicised. It was also unclear how much of the gas - which will be sold by U.S. companies - will be in the UK energy system this winter, the Telegraph said.

Britain’s National Grid has said that Britain’s ability to secure gas supply would depend upon its prices being high enough to attract exports from Europe and LNG from countries such as Qatar and the United States.