Armenian and Azerbaijani top diplomats agree to hold another meeting

8 Nov. 10:15

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, agreed to speed up the negotiation process and hold another round of consultations in the coming weeks, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a Washington meeting between the top diplomats.

"On November 7, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting in the U.S. capital of Washington," the statement reads. According to the ministry, Mirzoyan and Bayramov also met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to hold another meeting in the coming weeks," the statement added.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, in turn, stated that "the ministers exchanged views on the elements of a possible peace treaty and noted that a number of issues remained unresolved." "They agreed to speed up talks and arrange another meeting in the coming weeks," the statement said. According to the ministry, the parties reaffirmed the commitments that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan had made at their meetings in Prague on October 6 and in Sochi on October 31.