Russia places 74 firms operating in military-technical area under countersanctions

8 Nov. 12:45

Russia’s government has approved a list of legal entities subject to special economic measures in the area of military-technical cooperation. A corresponding decree has been signed, the cabinet’s press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The list contains 74 entities from Bulgaria, the UK, Germany, Canada, Lithuania, Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Estonia and the US. Deals with the companies on the list in the area of military-technical cooperation are banned," the statement said.

The decree has been prepared pursuant to an order by Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘On use of retaliatory special economic measures due to hostile actions of certain foreign states and international organizations’. In May 2022 pursuant to the same order the government approved a list of legal entities subject to special economic measures containing over 30 organizations, most of which were former subsidiaries of Gazprom.