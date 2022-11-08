Turkey starts local currency gas trade with Russia

8 Nov. 13:30

Turkey's natural gas purchases from Russia have started to be paid partially in roubles, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday.

In an interview with broadcaster TRT Haber, Donmez said that in the coming months the share of local currency payments in energy trade with Russia will increase.

Ankara and Moscow agreed in September to start rouble payments for natural gas supplies.

When asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a natural gas hub in Turkey, Donmez said Ankara would layout a roadmap by the end of this year and may hold a conference for suppliers and buyers.

"We could organise an international gas conference, perhaps in January or February, to bring together gas suppliers and importer countries to take their opinion, we will proceed according to that," Donmez said.

Last month, Putin proposed Turkey as a base for gas supplies as an alternative route after the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea were damaged by blasts. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he agreed with the idea.