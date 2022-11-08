Procession in Baku on occasion of Victory Day (PHOTO)

8 Nov. 14:00

The procession was held in Baku on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

The procession was accompanied by military bands of the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski, the Ministry of Defense, and the Training Center of the Azerbaijani Army.

The procession route went from the Alley of Martyrs via the Flame Towers towards the Icharisheher metro station, Istiglaliyyat street, the Azneft Circle, Bahram Gur statue, as well as from the Heydar Aliyev Palace towards the Bulbul Avenue, the Nizami Cinema Center, Neftchiler Avenue and Azadlig Square.

Before the procession, accompanied by a military band, the moment of silence was held in memory of fallen servicemen and the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.