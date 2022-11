8 Nov. 15:00

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 11 PKK terrorists, including senior figures of the group, in northern Iraq, Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Ministry sources said that the terrorists were “neutralized” after they responded with fire to the Turkish forces’ call to surrender.

Turkish soldiers also seized a large cache of arms and ammunition belonging to the terrorist group.