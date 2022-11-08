Date of Russia's Federal Tourism Agency closure revealed

8 Nov. 15:30

The Russian government has elaborated a procedure for the abolition of the Federal Tourism Agency (Rostourism) and the reassignment of its duties to the Economic Development Ministry.

"To designate the Russian Economic Development Ministry as the federal executive authority responsible for the abolition of Rostourism. To task federal civil servants and employees of Rostourism with continuing to perform their duties during the abolition process, including those associated with the abolition and reassignment of duties of the abolished Rostourism to the Russian Economic Development Ministry until they are relieved of duties consistent with the laws of the Russian Federation," the government resolution obtained by Interfax said.

While the Russian Economic Development Ministry is preparing to provide public services instead of the abolished Rostourism, the direct execution of administrative procedures, including decisions based on the results of the provision of public services, may be vested in federal civil servants of the abolished Rostourism on the orders from the Russian Economic Development Ministry.

Rostourism deputy head Grigory Prokuronov is appointed chairman of the abolition commission. The abolition process will be completed by March 15, 2023.