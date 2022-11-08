Quarter of Georgians support Georgian Dream - poll

8 Nov. 15:40

The new nationwide poll conducted by the IRI and released on Monday showed if parliamentary elections were held in Georgia this week, 25% of respondents would vote for the Georgian Dream party and 12% for the opposition United National Movement.

The survey was conducted between September 13-October 2 with 1,500 Georgian citizens aged 18+ and eligible to vote. Dr. Rasa Alisauskiene of the public and market research company Baltic Surveys/The Gallup Organization ran the survey on behalf of IRI’s Center for Insights in Survey Research.

The Institute of Polling and Marketing ran fieldwork for the polling, with data collected through face-to-face interviews in respondents’ homes.