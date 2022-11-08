Moscow ready to act as mediator between Riyadh and Tehran

8 Nov. 16:15

Russia is in contact with Saudi Arabia and Iran and it is ready to play the role of a mediator, if Riyadh and Tehran need this, Russia’s special presidential representative for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, told the media on Tuesday.

"Of course, we keep in touch with both our Saudi friends and Iranian friends," Bogdanov said, when asked whether Moscow was in contact with Riyadh and Tehran amid reports that Iran might allegedly attack Saudi Arabia.

"And, of course, we are for resolving all misunderstandings and contradictions within the framework of a constructive dialogue at the negotiating table. We have always been ready and are really exerting efforts to play a certain mediating role, if this is requested by our friends in Riyadh and Tehran," he added.