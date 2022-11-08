Russian cosmonaut to fly to ISS on Crew Dragon in mid-February 2023

8 Nov. 17:00

Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyayev will travel to the ISS on the US spacecraft Crew Dragon in mid-February 2023 under the cross-flight program, Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos said in a news release on Tuesday.

"Under the cross-flight program Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyayev will go to the International Space Station on the US-crewed spacecraft Crew Dragon as a member of the Crew-6 mission in mid-February, 2023," the news release reads.

The other Crew-6 members going to the ISS are NASA’s Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, as well as UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

On July 15, Roscosmos announced the signing of an agreement on joint cross-flights by Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts to the ISS. The commander of the Roscosmos cosmonaut team, Oleg Kononenko, said that this agreement envisaged three flights by Russian cosmonauts on the US spacecraft Crew Dragon. Under the cross-flight program, on September 21, NASA’s Frank Rubio set off for the ISS aboard the Russian spacecraft K. E. Tsiolkovsky (Soyuz MS-22) from the Baikonur cosmodrome.