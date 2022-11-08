Russia to help Iran build Rafsanjan-Mashhad pipeline

8 Nov. 17:20

The pipeline for oil products will be built with the support of Russian companies in Iran, Mohammad Ziyar, CEO of Sina Energy Gostar Holding, affiliated with the Mustazafan Fund, said.

According to him, the corresponding document was signed during the recent visit of Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji to Russia for cooperation in the construction of the Rafsanjan-Mashhad oil pipeline, or the Tabash pipeline.

"This cooperation document was signed at the meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Russia between Sina Energy Gostar Holding and the state company Promsyrioimport, on the basis of the agreements reached, the Tabash pipeline will be built jointly by these two companies", Mehr quotes Ziyar.

He specified that the project would be implemented within four years at the expense of the Russian side.

The pipeline's capacity will be 150,000 barrels per day.