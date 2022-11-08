Ilham Aliyev: Armenia, as mosque destroyer, not friend to Muslim countries

8 Nov. 17:50

Speaking in Shusha on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, said that Yerevan was pursuing an aggressive policy against the entire Islamic world.

He also stressed that the friendship of Muslim countries with "destroyers of mosques" is hypocrisy and betrayal.

"Armenia is pursuing an aggressive policy not only against us, but also against the entire Muslim world. This is a country that destroys and insults Muslim shrines. Destroyers of mosques cannot maintain friendship with Muslim countries. This is hypocrisy, this is betrayal," the head of state said.