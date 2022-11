8 Nov. 18:30

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Victory Day in the Patriotic War of Azerbaijan.

This message was published on his social media/

"I sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan on November 8 - Victory Day, which marks the liberation of Karabakh after a 44-day struggle that will become legendary. Karabakh is Azerbaijan and will always be Azerbaijan", the message says.