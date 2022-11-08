Members of Federation Council visit checkpoint on Russia-Azerbaijan border

8 Nov. 18:55

The first deputy chairman of the Federation Council Andrey Yatskin, as well as senators Eduard Isakov and Alexander Bryksin arrived in Dagestan on a working visit, the head of the People's Assembly of the republic, Zaur Askenderov, said.

Representatives of the Federation Council inspected the Tagirkent-Kazmalyar automobile checkpoint in the Magaramkent district of Dagestan.

"The main issue is the prospect of increasing the capacity of all three automobile checkpoints on the border with Azerbaijan", Askenderov wrote on his Telegram.