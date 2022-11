8 Nov. 19:25

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar commented on the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held in Washington the day before. He wrote the corresponding message on his social media.

According to the European diplomat, the meeting was important.

"It is encouraging that Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov are conducting a substantive process of negotiations on the conclusion of a bilateral peace treaty", Klaar said.