Traffic on Georgian Military Road temporarily prohibited due to repairs

8 Nov. 19:40

The traffic of heavy trucks along the Georgian Military Road is temporarily prohibited due to the repair of the road in Georgia, such a message was spread by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for North Ossetia.

"In connection with the repair of the roadway in Georgia, the impossibility of ensuring the safe passage of vehicles, and the recommendations of the Georgian Border Police, the traffic of heavy vehicles is prohibited on the Vladikavkaz-Lars section in both directions from 14:40 Moscow time on November 8", the management explained .

The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.