Ilham Aliyev: Nobody can scare Azerbaijan

8 Nov. 20:35

Nobody can scare Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said, speaking at an event in Shusha organized on the occasion of the Victory Day on November 8.

"Our army has shown heroism, professionalism and dedication. If necessary, we will demonstrate this once again and we will achieve what we want, everyone knows this, let those who conduct military exercises in support of Armenia on our border know this. Nobody can scare us", the Head of state said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan would have never started the Second Karabakh War, if it was afraid of someone. "Each of us was ready to die and they were guided by the motto: "Either freedom, or death!" We are still ready to die, demanding that our rights be respected. Because even though the war ended two years ago, there were disturbing moments. I want to address the Armenian people and have my say. They see the negative consequences of these 30 years of occupation. Now they see what occupation and losses are. We simply responded to them, we fought on our land, ousted the aggressor from our land", the Azerbaijani leader said.

He added that Yerevan must understand this in order not to become a victim for the second time of those who sit abroad and want to treat this region as a playground. "The main influence, the main word belongs to us here", Ilham Aliyev emphasized.