Dubai and Abu Dhabi completely lift covid restrictions on entry

8 Nov. 20:55

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have simplified entry rules for foreign tourists from October 8, informs ATOR.

Travelers are reportedly no longer need to show vaccination certificates and PCR tests. Now one only needs a valid passport to enter.

"Experts expect other emirates, including Sharjah, to make the same official changes today", the release said.

Earlier it was reported that on the eve of November 7, the UAE canceled the mask regime (with the exception of medical institutions) and green passes for visiting sights.