Bregadze: Georgia not have political prisoners

8 Nov. 21:49

There are no political prisoners in Georgia, Georgian Minister of Justice Rati Bregadze said, adding that in the republic there are those who do not trust the decisions of the justice system.

According to him, the accused could always appeal against his sentence, and after the completion of the domestic remedies, prove his innocence in the European Court of Human Rights.

"The axiom is that the judiciary is independent and no one has the right to doubt this system", he stressed, Sputnik Georgia reports.