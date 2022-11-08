"Türkiye to continue to support Azerbaijan"

8 Nov. 22:57

Speaking at a conference dedicated to the second anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day war in 2020 in Ankara on Tuesday, the head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Fahrettin Altun, stated that during the liberation of the historical lands of Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation, Türkiye provided active support to a brotherly country not only in the political, defense and public spheres, but also in the information sphere.

Altun noted that thanks to the coordinated steps of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, the effect of disinformation spread by Armenia and the Armenian lobby was minimized, which made it possible to bring the realities of the South Caucasus to the world community.

"Azerbaijan and the Turkic world will not forget the crimes of the Armenians. Thanks to the heroism of the sons of Azerbaijan, historical justice was restored. Türkiye will continue doing everything possible to support Azerbaijan, including in the information sphere. Karabakh is free and will never be under occupation again!", he said.