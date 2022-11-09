Russia’s Security Council Secretary arrives in Iran for consultations

9 Nov. 9:00

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev has arrived in Iran, the press service of the Council’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In Tehran, Patrushev will hold regular Russian-Iranian security consultations involving experts from the two countries’ security councils, ministries and agencies," the statement reads.

Russia and Iran maintain regular security contacts. In early October, the two countries held interdepartmental consultations on information security. The Russian delegation was led by Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov.

Patrushev last visited Tehran in December 2019, when multilateral consultations on Afghanistan took place there. However, he has had numerous discussions - both bilateral and multilateral - with his Iranian counterparts at other venues ever since. In February 2021, the Russian Security Council Secretary received in Moscow the chairman of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly. He has also had a number of telephone conversations.