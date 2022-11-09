Republicans lead in election to lower chamber of U.S. Congress - CNN

9 Nov. 9:15

The Republican Party candidates currently lead in the competition for seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the US Congress, CNN has reported.

According to the channel’s preliminary calculations, the Republican party is currently projected to gather 93 seats out of the 218 they need for a majority in the lower chamber, while the Democrats tentatively have 49 seats.

Early vote results also give the lowest possible advantage to Republicans in the Senate, with 38 seats against 37. At least 51 seats are required for a majority in the upper chamber. The vote count continues.

The United States is holding its midterm congressional elections on November 8 to elect all members of the House of Representatives and one third of the Senate. Citizens will also elect the governors of 36 states and three overseas territories. Alaska and Hawaii will be the last to end the vote by 08:00 Moscow time on Wednesday.

Republicans may receive control over at least one chamber of the US Congress which would help them block the majority of US President Joe Biden’s initiatives for the next two years.