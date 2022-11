9 Nov. 9:30

Turkey expects to play a key role in the pricing of natural gas once the hub on its territory is opened, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said in an interview with the TRT TV Channel.

"Turkey will not just become a center where gas will be sold. We will also be the center where gas will be distributed. In this case, we will turn out to be the center where prices will be determined. We will also become a participant in the pricing mechanism," Donmez predicted.