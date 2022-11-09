Mi-2 helicopter crashes in Russia's Kostroma region

9 Nov. 10:00

A Mi-2 helicopter, which was on a medevac flight from the village of Sharya to Kostroma, crashed some four kilometers of Kostroma’s Sokerkino airport on Tuesday evening. The aircraft had five people on board: two pilots, two medics and a patient. The patient died in the crash and the four others were hurt. They were evacuated from the site by helicopters. According to the emergencies services, the crash might have been caused either by a technical malfunction or a piloting error.