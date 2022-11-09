Armenia stages military provocation against Azerbaijan

9 Nov. 10:15

Positions of the Azerbaijani army came under fire on November 9, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, from 18:40 PM (GMT +4) on November 8 to 02:20 AM on November 9, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of Yukhari Shorja, Azizli and Yukhari Zaghali settlements of the Basarkechar region and Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of Mollabayramli, Yellija, Zaylik and Zaghali settlements of the Kalbajar district and Aghdam settlement of the Tovuz district.

Besides, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [in accordance with trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Khojavand district.

The units of the Azerbaijani army located in the above directions took adequate response measures, added the ministry.