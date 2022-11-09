Georgian platoon leaves for Central African Republic training mission

9 Nov. 10:30

A platoon of the National Guard of Georgia has departed for their rotation in the ongoing European Union Training mission in the Central African Republic, the Georgian defence ministry announced on Tuesday.

In the 10th wave of rotational deployment for platoon-sized units from Georgia, the service members received their formal send-off from Brigadier General Roman Jokhadze and the military attaché of France in Georgia, Lieutenant Colonel Frederic Campos.

Under the command of Captain Tornike Garibashvili, the platoon will be deployed at the Mpoko military base for a training mission in Bangui, the capital of the Republic.

The ministry also said the main task of the Georgian servicemembers would be to provide convoys and escorts, base security and motorised patrolling to the EU force.