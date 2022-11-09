Cavusoglu sees no threats, risks on gas hub project proposed by Russia

9 Nov. 12:00

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he did not see threats or risks on the gas hub project proposed by Russia.

“As for the gas hub project, I don’t see any threats or risks here… The purpose of this proposal is European markets. Today we have reduced our dependence on Russian gas from 60% to 44%, as there are opportunities for diversification," Cavusoglu said.

"In principle, we have already become a hub, we are already playing the role of a center, Turkey has become an important actor," he said during a question-and-answer session of the Parliament's Planning and Budget Committee meeting.

On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. The next day, Putin discussed the idea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their face-to-face meeting in Astana.

On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions in both countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.