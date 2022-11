9 Nov. 16:00

NATO will review a significant increase in defense spending and steps to continue its support for Ukraine at the next meeting to be held in Vilnius on July 11-12, 2023, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to announce that the next meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government will take place in Vilnius on 11-12 July 2023," he said.

NATO last convened a summit in late June. It was held in Madrid.