Saudi Arabia bankrolls bid for €15bn Vodafone towers enterprise

9 Nov. 16:40

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund helps bankroll what is ready to be the profitable bid for a stake in Vodafone’s €14.8bn towers enterprise led by personal fairness teams KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners, in accordance with individuals aware of the matter.

The consortium, which options Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is heading in the right direction to purchase into one of many largest tower companies in Europe, beating competitors from Spain’s Cellnex, the individuals stated.

Vodafone has been looking for to promote a stake in its masts enterprise for a lot of months after spinning out the unit early final 12 months. The firm operates 83,000 towers throughout 10 European nations, together with the UK. Vodafone at the moment owns 82 per cent of the operation.