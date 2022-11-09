Russian top security official holds talks in Tehran

9 Nov. 15:00

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani held consultations in Tehran, which also involved government officials from both countries, the Russian Security Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

The parties particularly discussed Western intelligence agencies' attempts to interfere in the affairs of Russia and Iran.

"The parties considered information security issues and ways to combat attempts by Western intelligence agencies to interfere in the domestic affairs of the two countries," the statement reads.

The Russian and Iranian officials also exchanged views "on a number of international issues, including the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East."

Patrushev and Shamkhani emphasized the need for Moscow and Tehran to share their experience on how to boost economic potential, as well as to step up trade amid sanctions pressure.

The parties paid special attention to interaction on the international stage and confirmed their readiness to continue enhancing dialogue between the two countries’ security councils.