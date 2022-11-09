Erdogan would like to discuss with Putin food supplies from Russia at G20 summit

9 Nov. 17:00

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would like to hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci said on Wednesday.

"Our president is ready to meet with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin at the G20 summit to discuss food and fertilizer supplies from Russia," the minister said in an interview with the A Haber TV.

Earlier, Erdogan himself voiced his desire to meet with Putin in Bali.

The G20 summit will be held on the island of Bali on November 15 to 16. On Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised to report this week whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would travel to Bali to attend the summit.