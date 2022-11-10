Russia views traditional values as cornerstone of its society

10 Nov. 12:30

Traditional values are the foundation of Russian society as they ensure the country’s unity and help defend its sovereignty, according to the Fundamentals of State Policy to Preserve and Strengthen Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values, which were approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Russian Federation perceives traditional values as the bedrock of Russian society, contributing to the protection and strengthening of Russia’s sovereignty, ensuring the unity of our multiethnic and multi-faith country, safeguarding the people of Russia and nurturing human potential," the document said.

The fundamentals of national policy underline that the comprehension of social, cultural and technological processes and phenomena, based on traditional values and accumulated cultural and historical experience, enables the people of Russia to respond to new threats and challenges in a timely and effective manner, while maintaining the pan-Russian national identity.