Grossi: Iran and IAEA talks in Vienna yield no results

10 Nov. 12:45

Representatives of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held talks in Vienna on Tehran's nuclear program, Rafael Grossi, the agency’s Director General, said on Wednesday, noting that the meeting ended without result.

"So, they [the talks] didn't bring anything new," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. He stressed, however, that the sides would continue contacts, and representatives of the IAEA might visit Iran in the coming weeks.

On November 2, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that his country would send a delegation to Vienna to discuss problematic aspects of its nuclear program that were of concern to the regulator.