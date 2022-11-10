Trump considers delaying 2024 announcement - report

10 Nov. 13:15

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is considering pushing back the "very big announcement" he planned for next week, several people close to him told The Washington Post.

Trump said at a rally in Ohio on Monday that he would make the big announcement on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. It's believed Trump intends to declare that he's running for president in 2024, but now that the midterm elections are over, and major candidates he endorsed like Mehmet Oz for Senate in Pennsylvania and Tudor Dixon for governor in Michigan ended up losing, Trump is asking advisers if they think he should postpone the announcement, the Post reports.

Trump hasn't made his mind up yet, people with knowledge of the matter told the Post, and during a Fox News interview on Wednesday evening, he said, "We had tremendous success. Why would anything change?"