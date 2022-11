Erdoğan to address Organization of Turkic States summit in Samarkand

10 Nov. 13:45

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Samarkand, Uzbekistan to attend the 9th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and enhance relations, on Nov. 10-11, a statement by the presidency said.

Türkiye will transfer the term presidency to Uzbekistan at the summit, which will focus on crucial resolutions, including the OTS’s vision document, which outlines the organization’s roadmap for the next 20 years, and future decisions.

The summit will also touch upon enhancing cooperation among member states.

Erdoğan is expected to address the summit session and will also hold bilateral talks with leaders of other member-states on the sidelines of the meeting.