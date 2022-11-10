Air traffic schedule for winter season approved for Georgian airports

10 Nov. 14:15

Forty-one airline companies will carry out flights between Georgia and 61 destinations in 31 countries during the winter season, the Georgian civil aviation agency announced after officially approving the schedule for the period.

Set to run between October 25 and March 25, the season will see an average of 390 flights per week, the agency noted, adding it continued to accept applications from airlines for “additional regular and seasonal multiple charter flights".

All three international airports of Georgia, located in the capital city of Tbilisi, Black Sea resort city of Batumi and western city of Kutaisi, will have a busy flight schedule this winter season, distributed as follows:

As for Kutaisi airport, Hungarian airline company Wizz Air will carry flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Athenes, Atyrau, Aktau, Astana, Barcelona, Berlin, Budapest, Gdańsk, Dortmund, Warsaw, Vilnius, Vienna, Wrocław, Katowice, Kraków, Larnaca, Milan, Minsk, Memmingen, Paris, Prague, Riga, Rome, Thessaloniki and Tallinn.