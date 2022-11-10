Erdogan: Turkey strives to make friends, not enemies

10 Nov. 16:00

On efforts to normalize Türkiye's ties with Armenia, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara strives to make friends, not enemies.

He noted the country's diasporas in France and the U.S. were hindering the process. "The diasporas are constantly working against it, both in France and in the US," Erdogan said, suggesting that Armenia could turn "the negative efforts of these diasporas into a positive direction."

"If the Armenian administration achieves this, of course, the steps they will take with Azerbaijan over both Lachin and Zangezur (corridors), will positively affect the steps we will take," added the Turkish leader.